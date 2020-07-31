Sushant Distanced From Family In 1 Year; Used To Be At Every Party: Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande echoed statements made by Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in the First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty, as she spoke for the first time on the case. The actor claimed that the late star’s family was worried about him changing his numbers often and getting distanced from them after he entered a relationship with Rhea Chakraborty. Ankita stated that he was not that way during their relationship, and recalled him being jovial and outgoing.

Sushant got distanced from family

Speaking to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Ankita recalled an incident from November 2019, “I remember Rani di, who is his eldest sister. I called her, and I used to talk to them normally. I really have a good bond with all of the sisters and daddy.”

She added, “And when we were talking, she started crying. Sushant had got dengue and wanted to come. And suddenly something happened and he said, 'I’m not coming.'"

"I felt some kind of pressure on him, because he could never refuse Rani Di. And after his mother, it was Rani Di, who we would never say no, because she was the eldest. I was shocked to know this, because till the time we were together, something like had never happened,” the actress said.

Ankita, who had broken up with his Pavitra Rishtra co-star after seven years of relationship in 2016. She recalled not being in touch with him, neither meeting him not having his number since their break-up.

“But what I heard is that his numbers were changing. Shweta di who was his sister from US, told me she had received a call from him on May 17 or 18, and when she missed it, she messaged to know who was it,. And he replied, ‘Di, it’s me, I want to talk. And she asked him, ‘Why are you changing your number again and again?’ Ankita revealed.

Even his father could not get through to Sushant because of the change of numbers. “His dad called once in the last one year, asking ‘Did you speak to Sushant? I want to talk’. I asked, ‘Papa, why don’t you call him?’ He replied, ‘I don’t have his number.’ I was like, ‘How is that possible?’ Ankita wondered.

She also said, “Why was he changing his number? Nobody knows that. But I am sure there is someone out there who knows the truth about why he was changing his number?”

Ankita continued, “It’s very weird because Sushant was not such a person who’d keep changing his numbers or doesn’t talk to his sisters or father. And no one has his number, it’s strange.”

She also revealed that nothing of that sort had happened during their relationship.

Expressing her surprise, the actor stated, “ As an outsider what I could see was that, when we step out, there are paparazzi that clicks us. In this whole one year, Sushant was not that visible, like what he used to be before."

"He used to be at every party. You can see his smile everywhere. I could see this cutoff," Ankita said.

She also shared, "We couldn’t see his photos. There was a kind of emptiness. Maybe he couldn’t express himself."

Ankita stated that she too could not do much, before she didn't have his number to talk to him. "I couldn’t reach him. I couldn’t ask it to the family. But there was something.”

Ankit recently paid tribute to Sushant by lighting a lamp for him, one to mark one month of his death, and another to demand ‘justice for SSR’, seeking the truth of the case. She also also expressed her excitement for her last film Dil Bechara and exulted ‘truth wins’ afte Rhea was booked on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating and conspiracy.

