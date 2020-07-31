Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant's 5-year Plan Diary; Tells Arnab 'he Achieved All Goals'

Ankita Lokhande, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, revealed how Sushant Singh Rajput was committed towards achieving his dreams and how he was full of life. Ankita shared how Sushant maintained a five-year diary of what he wants to achieve in life and how he managed to reach his goals by the end of five years.

"I have never in my life come across a man who writes his own dreams. He had his diary where he wrote his five-year dream plan. What he wants to do over the next five years, what he wants. And exactly after five years, he fulfilled all his dreams," she said.

Ankita Lokhande interrogated by Mumbai Police

On Thursday, Bihar Police reached Ankita Lokhande's residence in Malad, Mumbai, to record her statement in the case of Sushant's death. Ankita was interrogated for an hour by the Bihar Police who have been in the city to further probe into the ongoing investigation by the Mumbai Police. Apart from Ankita Lokhande, Bihar cops, on Thursday, also retrieved Sushant's phone call details and social media account details from the Cyber Cell in Mumbai and his bank statement's from Kotak Mahindra Bank in Mumbai.

Prior to his Bollywood debut with Kai Po Che! in 2013, Sushant was a TV star courtesy his hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2009 to 2014. The actor was paired opposite Lokhande in the show and the two even went on to have a long-term relationship. They parted ways in 2016 after dating for 7 years.

The full interview of Ankita Lokhande with Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know will air at 9 PM on Saturday.

