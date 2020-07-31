'Sushant Kept Sleeping', Bodyguard Alleges; Says ‘Rhea Used To Send Me To Fetch Drugs’

In a massive revelation, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bodyguard in an exclusive interview with Republic TV alleged that he was often sent by Rhea Chakraborty to run errands to the chemist shops and buy certain medicines for Sushant Singh Rajput. The bodyguard said that while he has no knowledge of the medication, Sushant had completely changed over the past few months and would be sleeping all the time, allegedly under the influence of some medication.

"He would keep sleeping under some medication. We lost interaction with him after Rhea ma'am came in. Before her, I had a regular relationship and interaction with SSR sir. When I would be sent to buy some medicines, the shopkeeper would ask me who's prescribed this. I would say it's written on it, I have no knowledge of medicines," he said.

Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Files Caveat In SC After Rhea Chakraborty Moves Apex Court

Read: Rhea Chakraborty Gave Overdose Of Medicines To Sushant Under False Dengue pretext: FIR

'He would always be asleep'

"As far as medicines go.. most of the time SSR would be asleep.. don't know about overdose.. After his trip to Europe, he came back ill, something went wrong.. he was always in bed.. previously always active.. would prepare for the Ironman triathlon.. swimming, running, gymming. He was like an iron man, he was so active", added the late actor's bodyguard.

Sushant's family alleges overdose

As per the complaint filed by Sushant's family, Rajput’s father accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetting SSR’s suicide. His father has also stated in the FIR that she gave SSR an overdose of medicines on the pretext of treatment of dengue. The FIR by Sushant’s father, which has been accessed by Republic TV states that Sushant Singh Rajput was shifted from his residence as Rhea’s aides felt the house was 'haunted'. According to the FIR, she took Sushant to her residence where he was given an overdose of medicines under the pretext of treatment. The FIR further stated that Chakraborty had told people who are close to Sushant that he is suffering from dengue, which was false, according to SSR’s father.

Read: 5 Stunning Expenses Sushant Singh Rajput Bore For Rhea Chakraborty Before His Demise

WATCH: Sushant's Bodyguard Confirms 'all Claims Against Rhea Chakraborty' In Explosive Testimony

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.