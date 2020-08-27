'Conspiracy To Kill Sushant Established; Immediately Suspend Mumbai CP': Family's Lawyer

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani as well Dipesh Sawant and Neeraj confessed that eight hard drives worth of data was surgically removed from Sushant's devices by a professional team in the 24-hour-period when Rhea Chakraborty left his home and Disha Salian died, SSR’s family lawyer Vikas Singh said that it clearly establishes that there was a conspiracy to kill Sushant.

Vikas Singh said there has to be something explosive in the hard drive, else why would Rhea destroy them before leaving? There appears to be a big involvement of some powerful people in the case that is why the evidence has been destroyed, he added.

Vikas Singh further demanded the suspension of Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for not recording an official statement despite several loopholes in the case which indicate that it was not just suicide.

“If this is true then this clearly establishes there was a conspiracy to kill Sushant Singh Rajput. I think there's something very sinister in this entire episode and it appears that there is the involvement of some big people in the case. The first thing that should happen is the suspension of the Mumbai Commissioner of Police and DCP of that area (Bandra)," Singh said.

‘Eight hard drives worth data cleaned’

On Wednesday, CBI sources said to Republic that Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda confessed to a colossal amount of data being deleted from laptops, computers and other devices at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence around the time period when Disha Salian passed away and around the time Rhea Chakraborty left Sushant's house.

Sources inform that the confession by prime witnesses — Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda — raises questions on the suicide narrative that has been spread so far.

Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant, and cook Neeraj reached the DRDO house on Wednesday as they faced questioning for the fifth straight day since the central agency took over the probe.

Following the revelations on data deletion and the developments in the case so far, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also demanded the arrest of the culprits involved in destroying the evidence and causing the actor's death.

Why are we still waiting to take the criminals under custody?? #ArrestCulpritsOfSSR #JusticeForSushant pic.twitter.com/yGkXRHu24R — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 26, 2020

CBI points 4 technical lapses in Mumbai Police probe

As the CBI's investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput paces with break-neck speed, the central agency found out multiple technical lapses in the Mumbai Police's investigation.

As per sources, one of the prime lapses in the Mumbai Police's investigation was its 'irrelevant summons' to multiple people from the industry which led to a colossal waste of time and possibly a crucial loss of evidence during the early days following Sushant's demise.

The CBI is reportedly probing whether some leniency was shown to a few people and if they were not arrested or examined by Mumbai Police. It is not mentioned who the Mumbai Police was allegedly showing leniency to. The probe team also found that certain procedures like maintaining the "sanctity of the crime scene" were not followed as many people were allowed to enter the crime scene.

The CBI has made multiple visits to Cooper Hospital as they are not convinced with the autopsy report of the late actor and has found some lapses there too, sources said. The Mumbai Police spent a large amount of time in probing professional rivalry but however, whether there was a foul play in the actor's death was not the key focus of the probe, sources added.

