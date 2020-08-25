Sushant Probe: CBI Asked To Take 'appointment' By Hospital, All Autopsy Doctors On Leave

In a second massive sting operation by Republic TV's SIT at Cooper Hospital, the security at the Hospital made some shocking revelations about the ongoing CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe. The security on tape was heard saying that the hospital didn't allow the CBI team on Monday as they didn't have an appointment.

The security guard further revealed that the CBI team will now visit the Cooper Hospital on 26th and 27th, as they have been given an appointment to record the statement. The security guard on tape further claimed, "The doctors who performed Sushant's autopsy are out, sent on leave. We are not allowed to speak to media, command from the superiors and we are only following the orders."

When asked when was the order issued, the security guard is heard saying, "It has been 4-5 days, since the CBI team arrived. We are not allowed to speak to media or else I'll be suspended. Only office staff is present at the hospital, no doctor is here."

Earlier, the mortuary attendant at Cooper Hospital, where Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem was performed, had stated that Mumbai Police helped Rhea Chakraborty and her family see SSR’s body. In a sting operation by Republic TV, the attendant named Raorane said the police is always present when the body is shown and that only family members are permitted to see the body. He also stated that he was 'not present' that day, but his signatures on the documents were as per 'instructions from the doctors.'

On the fifth day of fast-moving probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at several important locations including a surprise visit to the DRDO Guest House and the Bandra Police station.

Early morning, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrived at the DRDO guest house. The agency is questioning Sushant's friend Siddharth Pithani, his cook Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant as a part of the probe at the DRDO Guest House in Mumbai. As per sources, two senior officers from Mumbai Police had also gone into the CBI's base of operations, and they left shortly after.

Another CBI team probing the death case later during the day arrived at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital for the third time. This comes a day after sources revealed that Cooper doctors failed to give satisfactory answers to the questions posed by the CBI. The CBI team from the Cooper Hospital later reached the Bandra Police station.

