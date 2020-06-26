Sushant Rajput's Cousin Demands Big Screen Release Of His Last Movie "Dil Bechara"

Sushant Singh Rajput's last Movie Dil Bechara is all set for release on Disney + Hotstar on July 24, but the family of the late actor has demanded that the movie should be released on Big screen in theaters as a tribute to Sushant Rajput.

Sushant's cousin brother and BJP MLA Neeraj Singh said that the director of the Movie should wait for the theatres to open after the lockdown is relaxed all across the country. If the producers and the director do not wait the family is planning to seek legal recourse.

While speaking to Republic TV Neeraj Singh said, "I have come to know that my brothers last movie " Dil Bechara is being released on a digital platform, but the wish of the family and fans of Sushant is to release it on the big screen whenever it opens because in remote areas many people do not have internet access. Fans and well-wishers of Sushant wants to see him on big screen one last time.I will also talk to the director Mukesh Chabbra, after performing puja in a couple of days to release the movie on Big screen. If not then we will go to court. "

Family demands CBI enquiry

Many politicians including Chirag Paswan, Pappu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav have demanded CBI enquiry. Now the family has also echoed the same sentiments.

"We demand CBI enquiry. He has been a victim of nepotism. After the last rites, we will go to Mumbai and see where the investigation is heading. I will also speak to Maharashtra Govt for high-level enquiry, "he said.

The family alleges Nepotism in Bollywood

Neeraj Singh, while alleging that a gang was operating Bollywood, which at the same time was promoting Nepotism. Neeraj Singh said, "My brother should get justice. Many actors have spoken against nepotism. In future none should face, what Sushant faced. There is a gang of big actors family, which is promoting its own children rather than talent ."

Mumbai police have altogether recorded the statement of 13 people including Sushant's Sisters, Rhea Charabarorty, his office staff. The last rites will be performed on July 27.

