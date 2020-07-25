Sushant Rajput's Fans In UAE Cannot Watch 'Dil Bechara', Express Disappointment Online

With Sushant Singh Rajput's unanticipated swan song Dil Bechara's release on the OTT platform on July 24, fans from all over the world have been sharing their reviews through social media. The Mukesh Chhabra directorial was, however, unavailable for fans of the actor in the UAE as Disney+ Hotstar is banned the country. Expressing their disappointment not being able to watch their favourite actor in his last film for the last time, netizens in the UAE have questioned the streaming giant through social media.

Here are some of the reactions:

@DisneyplusHSVIP

How can I watch Dil Bechara movie in UAE ? As, Disneyplus Hotstar is not available here.

Is there any options, can you please suggest ? — Vivek Kumar Sisodiya (@viveksisodiya3) July 24, 2020

Dear @CastingChhabra,

Can u please help me? Hot star is banned in UAE. How do I watch dil bechara on the 24th? It was said that ppl all over the world could stream it for free?#DilBechara #waitforit #SushantInOurHeartsForever — Mahzbeen Parekh (@MahzbeenP) July 20, 2020

Extremely annoyed at the fact that people in the UAE will not be able to watch #DilBechara on Hotstar tonight. What are the UAE based fans suooosed to do??? We waited for #SushantSinghRajput last movie among the other loyal fans. Upset and disappointed. — Falak/फ़लक ❤️ Varun/Humpty/Dan💕 (@Falakkkk1) July 24, 2020

WHY ON EARTH IS #DilBechara NOT WORKING IN UAE???



Where do we seee the movie? How do we share our support for SSR one last time?????



How is this even fair???



Make it available ASAP!!!@DisneyPlusHS @hotstar_helps @MukeshChhabraCC @foxstarhindi — Saniya Pathan 💫 #DilBechara (@saaniisweet) July 24, 2020

Netizens and celebrated film and TV personalities from all over India have expressed their emotions through their tweets and social media updates as they reminisced the presence of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh's co-star Sanjana Sanghi has been lauded for her performance in the role of Kizie Basu in the film. Saif Ali Khan's special appearance in the film has also been highlighted by netizens as pivotal to the plot of the film. Dil Bechara marked the directorial debut for Mukesh Chhabra and the acting debut as the lead for model Sanjana Sanghi.

Dil Bechara premiered on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 and became the top trend on social media across the country. Fans within no time got the film's IMDb rating to 10/10. With over 1,000 ratings, Mukesh Chhabra directorial stands at 10/10 on IMDb, the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content. Fans shared that they couldn't stop their tears as they watched the actor for 'one last time'.

About the film

Dil Bechara is available for both subscribers and non-subscribers of the streaming platform. The film is based on John Green's famous young-adult romantic novel The Fault in Our Stars. The book was previously adapted in Hollywood by the same name featuring Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in lead roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, who is a known casting director in the industry whereas the music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman.

