Sushant Rajput's Sister Priyanka Pens Emotional Note; 'Life Mercilessly Denied Me...'

Sushant Singh Rajput remains fondly remembered by his fans and well-wishers for more than two years after his shocking demise, with the actor's family members also recalling their precious moments with him. The Kai Po Che actor's sister Priyanka Singh shared an emotional post talking about how life has 'mercilessly denied' her time with her brother.

Sharing a picture of Sushant, Priyanka said that his 'favourite perfume and the fragrance' still lingers around her, further mentioning that she saw the actor in her dreams. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka remembers him in emotional note

Taking to her Twitter handle, Priyanka shared a picture featuring a photo frame of Sushant resting on a table. In the caption, she wrote, "What Life has mercilessly denied me, I seemed to steal in d peace of my sleep- a relaxed setting in your playful yet intense company, discussing, of all the things, your fav perfume and the fragrance lingers on all around me! Saw Sushant In Dreams." Take a look.

What Life has mercilessly denied me, I seemed to steal in d peace of my sleep- a relaxed setting in your playful yet intense company, discussing, of all the things,your fav perfume and the fragrance lingers on all around me!

Saw Sushant In Dreams pic.twitter.com/CL0ggWsQJx — Priyanka Singh (@withoutthemind) September 16, 2022

Reacting to the post, fans penned love-filled notes for Priyanka and asked her to stay strong. One user mentioned, "Yes @withoutthemind dii, so touching lines dii I understand as being a sister the bond we carry with our own biological brother is " Spell Bound" Sushant Bhai's absence cannot be fulfilled," while others also stated how much they missed the star.

In his illustrious career, Sushant has been a part of films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che and many more.

Image: PTI, Twitter/@withoutthemind