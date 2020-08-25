Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Shibani Dandekar Reveals The Identity Of 'mystery Woman'

Republic TV a few days back carried out a sting operation on Sushant's building watchman who had allegedly allowed this 'mystery woman' entry into the premises on June 14. Rhea Chakraborty's friend and actor Shibani Dandekar took to her Twitter handle to reveal the name of the 'mystery woman' — Radhika Nihalani, Rhea's publicist, who got unhindered access to Sushant's building and who was also seen talking to Sandip Ssingh on June 14.

Shibani wrote, "This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn't give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate." [sic]

This is NOT me nor is it Simone! Please fact check before you speculate .. this is his PR person Radhika Nihalani @radhikahuja and her assistant. Stop with the fake news! Enough! My silence doesn’t give you the right to continue spreading lies and hate https://t.co/AyVeelxuel — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) August 23, 2020

In an exclusive interaction with Republicworld, Sushant's family friend Smita Parikh on Tuesday also confirmed that it definitely was Radhika Nihalani, Shruti Modi's boss, who was sent by Rhea at Sushant's building on June 14.

For those unaware, 14 days after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted outside Farhan Akhtar's residence. She was spotted getting inside a car with Shibani Dandekar.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family friend Smita reveals details of her conversation with Rhea

Mystery woman and a 'black bag'

On August 15, Republic TV put forward a series of tapes and images which exposed the presence of a man allegedly Sushant's staff member Dipesh Sawant carrying a black bag in and out of the house. The tapes also exposed the interactions between this man and 'mystery woman' who was ultimately allowed to enter the building premises by the police mid investigation.

While the investigation should have been on and no one was to enter the scene, a woman in a blue striped t-shirt and beige shorts was seen being allowed entry. The woman also interacted with the man in black touted to be Dipesh. Shortly after this, she enters the premises in the presence of the Mumbai Police raising suspicions on why so much movement of people was being allowed in the house where Sushant's body was recovered hours ago.

Who was the Mystery woman at Sushant's building on June 14? Stung guard deepens enigma

