Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shekhar Suman Says 'smear Campaign Against The Family is Wrong'

In an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, actor Shekhar Suman who has been at the forefront of the 'Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput' campaign, on Thursday reacted on the slander campaign being run by some channels and said, "What surprised me and shocked me, all of us were in it together - we were unified - every channel was solving the case. A few channels suddenly changed their stance and went against it. How low can we fall? This is despicable."

Suman further added, "I can't fathom why any channel would propagate such a story. They should immediately say sorry and take back the statements on the family. It is all in a bad state. I agree that witch hunt against Rhea is not right either, she should be allowed to put her point - it is a democratic right. The media should be the investigator and not the prosecutor/judge/judiciary. But the smear campaign against the family is wrong and I am completely against it."

Commenting on Thursday's update in the Sushant Singh Rajput case where sister Meetu Singh has revealed in her statement to the CBI that the key to the late actor's room is missing, Shekhar Suman said, "When the initial investigation had started, there were different versions to this theory - locksmith broke the lock but missing key, I have no idea. One should probe further to know the mystery behind the mystery key."

Talking about Kangana Ranaut being threatened by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Suman said, "If there's a threat, one should report the matter to the police. They are the right authority, and she should be given protection."

'Sushant wanted to make biopics on Ganguly, Tagore, Vivekananda': Varun Mathur tells ED

Are certain TV channels being paid to vilify Sushant and his family?Or are they frustrated bcoz they have lost their market share bcoz their position slipped?Public and Republic are at it don't worry.And I shall in my own capacity fight till the end. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 3, 2020

Suman also said that he is supporting #CantGagSSRCoverage by Republic TV and assured that, 'Public is with Republic. We will fight this together.' Concluding his stance on the drug angle linked to Sushant's death, Shekhar Suman said, "There has to be a reason why the two are not being arrested. We shouldn't go ahead and announce 'Arrest'. Let's wait for the CBI to investigate."

'More scared of Mumbai Police than movie mafia': Kangana prefers Central protection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.