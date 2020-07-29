Sushant Singh Case: Subramanian Swamy Says Mumbai Police Reluctant, Questions B'wood Links

Dr Subramanian Swamy reiterated the need for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death after Rhea Chakraborty was booked on charges on abetting his suicide. The Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament stated the Mumbai Police had ‘dragged their feet’, and were ‘reluctant’ to get into the bottom of the case. Highlighting the social equations of the top officers with Bollywood, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader urged that the force steps back, to allow the CBI to take over.

Dr Swamy on Republic TV was asked about Sushant’s family, sharing, as per the First Information Report (FIR) against Rhea, that there was a plan to possibly allegedly ‘eliminate’ Sushant, that Rhea and her associates had ‘surrounded him’ and that there was an organized loot of money and a false attempt to paint him as a psychiatric patient.

The leader responded, “Sushant was hale and hearty, and there is an interlude of a psychological problem, whether induced or not only an inquiry can reveal, and then he is found dead. They say, people who were there, not the servant but people who stayed overnight I believe, opened the door, said that he had hanged himself by the belt of his bathrobe, and then it is found in the investigation that the tensile strength is not enough to support his weight, and there was not enough gap for him to hang from the ceiling fan, given the size and height of the bed and his own weight and the ceiling level."

"Second, the post-mortem calls it only provisional post-mortem and it says he died of asphyxia. Now that could also mean loss of breath by a number of reasons; he could have been killed and then made to hang. So a lot of things are open," he said.

No FIR has been filed in the case yet, and that has surprised Dr Swamy. “What I am surprised is that the moment they found him dead under unusual circumstances, they should have registered an FIR and started the investigation. They don’t have to take names, as after the investigation they can file a supplementary FIR.”

Dr Swamy had even written to the Prime Minister seeking a CBI probe, and had joined the movement for ‘justice’, even lighting a candle for Sushant.

He said, “The whole atmosphere till I came into the picture n July 9, was that there was no progress, and it was all assumed that it was be treated as a suicide. And his secretary (Disha Salian) fel off the seventh floor of an apartment and no investigation has been done on it. So it is being assumed that she committed suicide."

"They take him to a municipal hospital instead of the neigbourhood hospital and the ambulance had already arrived from there, but they rejected, We don’t know why,” the leader also stated.

He continued, "In the meantime, a complaint was filed with the Patna police, who registered an FIR, does an investigation, names prime suspect and gives the sections of the IPC that applies to her. So threferore, we now have a situation where it appears that the Mumbai Police was dragging its feet, where a suicide or murder is commited in Bombay, but the FIR is in Patna. So in my opinion, as I spoke to the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar), that there should be a CBI enquiry, and both these investigations should be transferred to them."

Hitting out at the Mumbai Police, Dr Swamy further said, "It shows they are reluctant to get into the bottom of the case, they are pussyfooting. They in fact, should be bending backwards because most of the top policemen are socialfriends of the Dadas of Bollywood; they have attended their parties, gone on vacations with them, to show that they are not influenced by what the Bollywood cartel wants them to conclude." He continued, "There was a preparation to make it out to be suicide and the Bombay Police did not find it fit to seal the flat. In the Sunanda (Puskar) case, they sealed the hotel room for three years and the hotel lost money over it, but they said it was a precautionary measure."

"They have not examined his electronic communication, which they can easily get from the exchanges. He had subscribed to a number of SIM cards, and that have not been traced and he was doing that, according to friends, because he was receiving threats for his death," the leader shared.

Dr Swamy concluded, "Now as you say that the family had a alerted the police about it in February, so it is a very clear case for going to CBI, I’d like to call it the tipping point of the mafiadom and corruption in Bollywood. We must see that Bollywood tself cleaned up as a consequence of the exposure that takes place on this unfortunate incident,"

Top criminal lawyer, senior advocate KK Manan also echoed Dr Swamy’s views and stated that if the family had approached the Mumbai police in February, the ‘murder’ angle could have been investigated. He stated that the death of Sushant’s secretary should have been investigated and even those who was present around the circumstances of the case should be grilled. Stating that the family should have approached the Supreme Court earlier, he stated that the people of the country could not be ‘fooled’ by the police.

He also claimed that if the police would’ve investigated the case properly, they would’ve found the eyewitnesses from the inner circle and not just the circumstantial evidence. Claiming that the police was ‘conniving’ with the alleged perpetrators, he stated that the evidences could be destroyed, so the family should approach the Supreme Court.

