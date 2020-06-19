Sushant Singh Exits CINTAA After Five Years, Says He Cannot See New Ideas Coming From Him

Television actor Sushant Singh who has been the general secretary of Cine & TV Artistes Association or CINTAA has handed over his resignation. The actor has been a part of the organisation from the past five years. Sushant Singh believes that his stepping down from the position is better for himself as well as the organisation. He reportedly believes that his exit is necessary not only for him to grow, but also for the organisation.

Why did Sushant Singh leave CINTAA?

According to reports, Sushant Singh revealed that he has handed in his resignation on June 7, 2020. However, the committee only formalised his exit by accepting it on Wednesday. He had joined CINTAA five years back, on May 1, 2015. Sushant Singh believes that he has played his role well by leading the organisation to the best of his abilities.

Sushant Singh also added that he had given a lot of time to the organisation. However, he does not see any new idea coming from his side anymore. Hence, he feels that the organisation needs a new leader. He believes that the new member will rope in new ideas and will make changes in the organisation. Sushant Singh’s tenure had officially ended last month, but due to the lockdown, the elections had to be postponed. He, hence continued to lead the body until the new member is selected.

The CINTAA also helped those from the industry who needed assistance during COVID-19 lockdown. CINTAA did not just provide financial help but also gave away food kits amongst the members. However, one part of the body alleged that they received ''very little help''. Sushant Singh stated that CINTAA is a large organisation and it is hence impossible ''to make every member happy''.

Sushant Singh went on to say that the complaints are bound to arise. He also believes that when these complaints arise, it becomes the organisation’s duty to address them. But he mentioned that his resignation has nothing to do with the complaints that have been made.

