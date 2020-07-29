'Sushant Singh's Family Approached Mumbai Police In Feb 2020': Family Lawyer Reveals

In a big revelation on Wednesday, Sushant Singh's family lawyer, Vikas Singh has said that the family had contacted the Mumbai Police way back in February this year over fears that the actor may be in danger.

Speaking on The Debate with Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Vikas Singh said: "What has been most distressful for the family is that what was Mumbai Police doing all this while? The family has been saying as early as 24 February 2020, when Sushant was still alive that he was surrounded by people whom they don't trust and there could be some danger to him. And then when he died, the family says that please look into people who were controlling him. No investigation against Rhea was started, she was given clean chit."

He added, "The family had contacted the Mumbai Police in February 2020 about Sushant, the Bandra DCP was informed. That was the time when Rhea had changed the servants, bodyguard, the chartered accountant, money was taken out."

Rhea Chakraborty and five others have been booked under charges of abetting the suicide, embezzlement, cheating, and conspiracy under Sections 340, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 of the IPC. A four-member team of the Bihar Police had earlier arrived in Mumbai to probe the case after the FIR was filed on Sushant's father KK Singh's complaint.

The Mumbai Police has been at the receiving end of criticism, with even Vikas Singh claiming that their investigation was heading into a ‘different direction.’ He said that the family too was waiting for progress in the probe, before finally deciding on approaching the Bihar police.

Sushant’s father in his complaint accused Rhea of abetting the late star’s suicide, claiming she kept complete control of Sushant’s life, kept him away from his family, interfered and discouraged him in his decisions to buy property and sign films, threatened to go public with his medical reports, stole cash and other valuables, while questioning the transfer of Rs 15 crore from Sushant’s account into an unrelated account.

