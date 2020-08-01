Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh's Response When Asked About His Daily Fan Chats

Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans have been leading a movement of ‘justice’ for him since his untimely demise on June 14. However, even before, his supporters have backed him, from the start of his career. The PK star would convey his gratitude by indulging in daily chats with them, revealed Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita Lokhande opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput

Breaking her silence on Sushant’s death on Republic TV’s Nation Wants to Know, Ankita recalled how she’d be surprised about his interaction with fans. In the interview, the actor shared, “The Sushant that I remember, when he was with me, he used to give one hour for Twitter chat with his fans every day. And I used to ask him, ‘How does it matter?’” “And he used to say, ‘Bahut fark padta hai (It matters a lot). I only have them. They are responsible for whoever I have become today, I had no one else,” she added. Ankita continued, “'It was only my fans who’d make my films work and it matters what they think about me, because I am an outsider. If I fall somewhere there would be no one one to lift me.'”

The Manikarnika star stated that Sushant was always curious to know ‘what they think about’ him and stated that it was ‘fair enough.’

Ankita shared her own experiences, “Even I am an outsider, even I have insescuitites about what will happen to me, if I will get work.”

“He had set his own mark on his own will. He came from a village and had nothing else, and being an engineer, he had his brain, and would put it to use,” she added.

Ankita shared, “I am someone who is not too bothered about what people think about me, but it used to matter to Sushant."

Ankita was one of those whose statement was recorded by the Bihar Police in the case. A four-member team has arrived in Mumbai to investigate charges of abetment of suicide, cheating, conspiracy against Rhea Chakraborty and five others, as accused by Sushant’s father. Mumbai Police is also investigating the death, which took place on June 14.

Republic TV has telecast an extensive converage related to the case, right from exclusive statements of Ankita, Sushant’s flatmate, trainer, bodyguard, lawyer and friend. The platform has also unearthed information on the expenses made for Rhea in Sushant’s accounts, apart from numerous other details.

