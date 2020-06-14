MS Dhoni's Coach Keshav Banerjee 'saddened' Over 'humble' Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise

The news of the sudden demise of Bollywood actor and former Television star Sushant Singh Rajput has left many fans in shock and grief. Several celebrities, politicians, and sports personalities have mourned the actor's demise, echoing that Sushant left the world too soon. The 34-year old actor was found hanging from his ceiling at his Mumbai residence.

Sushant Singh gained significant popularity for his role as MS Dhoni in the star cricketer’s biopic. While Dhoni himself has not spoken on the actor’s demise as yet, his coach, Keshab Benerjee expressed grief.

“I am saddened to see the young actor gone so soon. He had practised cricket with me while preparing for his role in 'MS Dhoni: The untold story'. He practised very well and did justice to the role. I do not know how to express the grief over his loss,'' Banerjee told Republic TV.

“Working with him made me realise how humble a Bollywood star can be. He was willing to sharpen his skills to portray his role as MS Dhoni perfectly. I was very satisfied with his performance. Extremely saddened to learn about his demise,” he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

Sushant was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday. The Mumbai police confirmed his demise to Republic TV. Police teams have since reached his Bandra residence. As per sources, no suicide note has been found so far. The statement of his domestic help is being taken, while some medical prescriptions have been recovered.

