Sushant Singh Rajput A Talking Point In Bihar Elections? Ravi Shankar Prasad Answers

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad expressed his displeasure about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death being a talking point in the upcoming Bihar elections. Calling the late actor a ‘national asset’, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader stated that discussing SSR for politics will be ‘injustice to his soul.’ The politician stated that it was a unanimous demand for a honest investigation into his death.

Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sushant's death

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was being asked about the TRP case where there is an ongoing malicious attempt to implicate Republic TV. Republic TV Editor, Special Projects, Prakash Singh stated that Sushant Singh Rajput was from Bihar, referring to the attack on Republic TV for its relentless campaign in seeking the truth of his death.

Prasad, who said that Police Commissioners should work with honesty and not run campaigns, was then asked if Sushant’s death should be a talking point in the Bihar elections?

“No, we will be doing injustice with his soul. He was the nation’s asset” as he hinted at a ‘political conspiracy’ over the ‘national asset,’ he reacted.

Visited Patna home of #SushantSinghRajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences.

A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end.Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise.He had to achieve great heights.He deserved more. pic.twitter.com/JoZnFJ0sTN — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) June 19, 2020

Ravi Shankar Prasad was among the politicians who had extended condolences to Sushant’s family in Patna, after his death. When asked about it, and being from the same city, he replied, “An honest investigation was demanded unanimously.”

Sushant’s family had registered a First Information Report against Rhea Chakraborty and others on charges of abetment to suicide, cheating, among others at the Patna police station. A team of Bihar Police officials also landed in Mumbai to probe the case, before the investigation was handed to the CBI, that is still investigating the case.

‘Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’ pamphlets had become a talking point at one of the BJP rallies. Sushant's cousin Niraj Kumar Singh, who is a two-time MLA, is also a candidate for the BJP.

Fourth list of 35 BJP candidates for ensuing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar finalised by BJP CEC. pic.twitter.com/z3guPijpXC — BJP (@BJP4India) October 14, 2020

Bihar elections

The Bihar elections are set to held in a three-phase schedule, starting from October 28. The second phase is to be held on November 3, and the polls will conclude on November 7. The BJP-JD(U) alliance led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar seeks to defend power against the Mahagathbandhan constituting RJD, Congress and others, for the 243-seat assembly.

