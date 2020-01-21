Sushant Singh Rajput Birthday: Upcoming Movies Of The 'MS Dhoni' Star

MS Dhoni star Sushant Singh Rajput had a decent career in the television industry. After his debut in Bollywood, he has had the chance to work in many movies which turned him into a star and prived his acting prowess. After a number of hits last year, the actor is all ready to make a comeback to the silver screen with these two movies in 2020.

Sushant Singh Rajput's upcoming movies

Dil Bechara

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles, Dil Bechara is a story about two cancer patients. It is adapted from the iconic John Green novel, The Fault in our stars. The books were first adapted by Hollywood and a film was made on the same and know Bollywood is all set to release the Hindi Bollywood version of The Fault In Our Stars. The film is produced under the banner of Fox Star Studios. The songs of the movie will be composed by A R Rahman. Dil Bechara is slated to be released on May 8, 2020.

Paani

Apart from Sushant Singh Rajput's movie Dil Bechara, the actor will also be seen in the upcoming movie Paani, which will be produced by Aditya Chopra and will be directed by Shekhar Kapur. The lead roles in the movie will be played by Sushant Singh Rajput, Anushka Sharma and Ayesha Kapur. It was reported that the film has wrapped up the shooting and the post-production is undergoing. The storyline of the film is set in future when there will be no water remaining on Earth and focuses on the events that follow. The teaser and the trailer of the movie are yet to release. The actor was last seen in the blockbuster film Chhichhore and a Netflix original Drive.

