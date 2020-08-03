Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Jija' Vishal Kirti Remembers Happy Memories With His 'saala'

Recently, Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti broke his silence on the case. In a lengthy blog post, he opened about his fond memories with the late actor. He also revealed how they used to be teased as "Jija-Saala" in school since Vishal dated Sushant's sister, Shweta. Here's what this is about.

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law recalls fond memories

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti began his blog post recalling fond memories with the late actor. He revealed that Sushant, Shweta (Sushant's sister, Vishal's wife) and he went to the same school. He had known the actor since 1997 that is eighth grade. He also revealed that their conversations would mostly revolve around movies and books.

Vishal Kirti further revealed that while Sushant Singh Rajput's sister and he were in the same grade, Sushant was one year junior to them. He also added that unlike popular belief, Sushant was a "charming but shy and was known more popularly as Shweta’s little brother" among his batchmates. Because Shweta and Vishal were highschool lovers, he and Sushant were often teased as "Jija-Saala".

Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law then revealed that this tease statement ultimately turned out true for them. This is because of "...the amazing coincidence that I went to IIT Madras for my undergrad and my wife went to NIFT Madras for hers, which gave us the opportunity to stay in touch and we eventually tied the knot in 2007". Vishal also revealed that although he went away to the US in 2006, he remained in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput till 2019 but then their connection was lost.

Sushant Singh Rajput's case update

Further, in the blog post, Vishal Kirti pointed out several arguments against the recent allegations made by a journalist and Sushant Singh Rajput's therapist. He battled against the statement that Rhea Chakraborty was accompanying Sushant to his therapy sessions which is "illegal" and "unethical". He also claimed that it only meant Rhea thought Sushant needed treatment and not Sushant.

However, Vishal Kirti began his blog post with a disclaimer that the opinion worded are his own and not his father-in-law's. Neither it is made as a criminal allegation of any sort. The blog, he explains, comes in response to Sushant Singh Rajput's therapists' claims that the late actor was suffering from bipolar disorder.

