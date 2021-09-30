Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late Actor's Absconding Friend Kunal Jani Arrested By NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau continued to crackdown on the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After over a year since the untimely demise of the actor, more arrests are being made by the investigating agency. The latest was the arrest of hotelier Kunal Jani.

Jan is said to have been a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput. As per reports, he was absconding for a long time.

Drugs cases related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested hotelier Kunal Jani (in file pic) from Mumbai's Khar area.

Among the others to be jailed in the case is Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, who was present in the Mount Blanc residence in Mumbai's Bandra area, where the Chhichhore star was found dead on June 14 last year. Pithani was arrested on May 28 and his bail plea had been rejected last month.

The NCB had filed a 12,000-page charge-sheet in the case in March this year. It had listed 33 witnesses in all, which also featured actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's rumored girlfriend. It had the statements of over 200 witnesses.

Rhea Chakraborty and many other members of Sushant's staff like Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, had been arrested in connection with the case. They are out on bail now.

Apart from the NCB, two other agencies are involved with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Central Bureau of Investigation has been probing the case for a year now. On the first death anniversary of Sushant, the CBI had asserted that the investigation was very much in progress and that no angle had been ruled out.

The Enforcement Directorate probed the financial cheating allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and the others.

Many other top celebrities of the film industry have been questioned in connection with their involvement in a drug cartel. Not just the drug case linked to SSR's death, the NCB is probing many other celebrities from the film industry linked to other cases linked to drug rackets.

Currently, two actors are in jail for their alleged involvement with drugs. Ajaz Khan had been arrested in March over his links with an alleged drug peddler.

Armaan Kohli was also arrested by the NCB on August 29. He is in judicial custody at the moment. Another actor Gaurav Dixit recently secured bail after a month in NCB custody.