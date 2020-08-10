Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani Reaches ED; Rhea, Brother & Dad Already There

Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate Sidharth Pithani has finally reached the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office for interrogation in the financial angle in the Sushant's death after being elusive when summoned by ED the first time. Siddharth Pithani claimed at the interview with Republic TV said that he was the one to bring Sushant's body down after he was found allegedly hanging at his Bandra residence.

Prior to Pithani, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Shouwik Chakraborty, Rhea'a manager Shruti Modi, Rhea's and Sushant's Chartered Accountants were grilled by the ED. Shouwik Chakraborty's interrogation lasted for 18 hours as he went to the ED office at 12.30 PM on Saturday left the Mumbai's Ballard Pier office of the central agency at 6.40 AM on Sunday.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and father are being questioned at the ED office again as this story is published.

Further, sources have informed of Rhea has given ambiguous answers when questioned about the amount withdrawn from the late actor's bank account. Her responses reportedly did not match with those of her CA's as both gave different narratives of the money allegedly withdrawn from Sushant's account.

The ED has also questioned Rhea about the four companies that she formed along with Sushant and her brother Showik. According to sources, the ED has collected digital evidence from the cellphones as well. The officials have taken a data backup of two phones of Rhea Chakraborty and one phone of her father Indrojit Chakraborty.

Meanwhile, the CBI has taken over the case, after the Centre accepted the recommendation by the Bihar Government, and registered an FIR against Rhea and the others. The Maharashtra government, however, is fixed to the claims by Mumbai Police calling it a suicide. Supreme Court is scheduled to decide on August 11 on the plea of Rhea Chakraborty seeking retention of the case to Mumbai Police. The CBI is likely to record Sushant's father's statement on Monday.

