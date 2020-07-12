Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk Unveiled In Bihar's Purnea; Town Mayor Demands CBI Probe

As the demand for a CBI probe in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case continues, with his fans and various political leaders taking to Twitter and tweeting with hashtag #CBIforSushant, mayor of actor's hometown in Bihar has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sarita Devi, the mayor of Sushant's hometown in Purnea, spoke to Republic World on Sunday and said that she has demanded a CBI probe as well as inaugurated a road named after the late actor to pay tribute.

On Saturday, a video went viral on Twitter that showed people cheering as a roundabout in Purnea was named as 'Sushant Singh Rajput chowk'. Mayor Sarita Devi, while speaking to Republic World, said that Purnea Municipal Corporation has approved the name change of the roundabout and a road (Madhubani to Mata Sthan) and she had inaugurated both on July 9. However, she clarified that messages on social media about changing the name of Purnea's DSA ground and a statue of Sushant Singh Rajput is false. The roundabout that was earlier known as Ford Company chowk has now been named as Sushant Singh Rajput Chowk.

Here are the pictures and the video by a resident of Purnea that went viral:

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and probe

Sushant Singh Rajput, aged 34, was found hanging in his Mumbai's Bandra residence, on June 14. His postmortem report said that he died due to asphyxia, and ruled out any foul play. However, political leaders and his fans have staged protests and demanded an inquiry, BJP's Roopa Ganguly and Subramanian Swamy being some of them.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has launched a probe in the death of the actor and has recorded the statements of several Bollywood celebrities including late actor's rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, actors like Mahesh Shetty and talent manager Reshma Shetty.

On the work front, Sushant's last movie Dil Bechara will be released on an OTT platform on July 24. It is an Indian adaptation of Hollywood movie 'The Fault In Our Stars' which is based on a book of the same name. A Mukesh Chhabra movie, whose trailer and title track released earlier this month, it also stars Saif Ali Khan in a prominent role.

