Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Actor's US-based Sister Flying To India On June 16

The film industry is heavily reeling from the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. As soon as the news of the actor's demise came, fans and celebrities took to their social media to mourn his loss. From his fans to friends to family, everyone is having a tough time dealing with his loss. The actor's US-based sister is flying down from the US to India on June 16. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister flying to India on June 16

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti informed of her travel plans in her recent Facebook post. She also revealed that she is worried about the 7-day quarantine period upon her arrival. She is actively seeking ways to get the quarantine period waved off because she needs to reach her family soon.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan React

Many people were also pouring in wishes for her on her social media. She made another post regarding the same and thanked everyone for their prayers. She also apologised for not being able to respond to everyone and told the people that she is trying to stay strong through it all.

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: All About Late Actor's Last Unreleased Film 'Dil Bechara'

The actor was last seen in Netflix's Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Sapna Pabbi. He earlier ruled the theatres with Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The film was a hit at the box office and was well received by the audience for its plot.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed way at 34 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. According to reports, he was undergoing treatment for depression for a while. The cops have not recovered any suicide note so far. His last rites will take place in Mumbai on Monday.

An official statement released by Sushant Singh Rajput's team read, "It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief".

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Film Critics Lauded The Late Actor's Several Performances

ALSO READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Celebrities Urge People To Refrain From Sharing Actor's Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.