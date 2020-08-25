Sushant Singh Rajput Death: AIIMS Panel To Investigate Homicide Angle, Inform Sources

AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) panel will investigate the homicide angle in the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput case, informed top AIIMS sources to Republic TV. The CBI sources confirmed that the homicide angle is being studied as suspicious evidence around Sushant's mysterious death raise many questions.

The five-member medical board of forensic experts formed by the AIIMS will also help the CBI probe into the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by examining the late actor's autopsy report on Tuesday, sources said to Republic TV. Sushant's viscera report will also be examined by the forensic team and their findings will be shared with the CBI on Friday, sources added. Sushant's postmortem and other reports were shared with the AIIMS team on Monday evening.

'Will look into the possibility of murder'

"We will look into the possibility of murder. However, all probable angles will be thoroughly examined," AIIMS' forensic department chief Dr Sudhir Gupta, who will lead the team said last week. He said the team will evaluate the injury pattern on Rajput's body and correlate it with circumstantial evidence. "The preserved viscera will be examined and the anti-depressants that were given to Rajput will also be analysed at the AIIMS laboratory," Dr Gupta said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached the forensic department of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Friday for its medico-legal opinion in the case. Speaking to Republic TV on Saturday, Dr Sudhir Gupta expressed his shock in the manner in which the crime scene was "contaminated." Dr Sudhir Gupta observed that the crime scene was not kept intact and was "contaminated" thereby making it possibly "unsuitable for the examination of forensic evidence."

Last week, a team of the CBI reached Cooper Hospital to examine the autopsy report of the late actor. According to the CBI, the autopsy report was allegedly 'botched' up and the report was 'misleading'. The CBI has raised suspicions on why vital details like the time of death have been skipped in the report, as per sources.

