Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Aly Goni Lauds SSR Fans For Their Dedication

Patiently awaiting justice, on the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, fans rejoiced a new development in the case by trending his hashtag on social media. Taking notice of this action, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni took to his Instagram handle to laud the dedication of the fans for supporting the late actor. Check out Aly Goni's words of appreciation for Sushant Singh Rajput and his fans.

Aly Goni on SSR's strong fanbase

'Trusting CBI chief 4 SSR case' started trending on Twitter in honour of Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary. A fan uploaded a snap on Instagram informing the followers writing, 'it has been a year since SSR died, but there is not a single day passed when his fans didn't trend him on Twitter'. Applauding this amazing feat, Aly Goni shared the snap on his story and wrote 'Yeh kamaya tha Sushant ne' with heart emojis. The actor forwarded his love and support to the fans.

Pic Credit: Aly Goni's Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary

Fans around the country remembered the late Sushant Singh Rajput, last seen in Dil Bechara. Along with actor Aly Goni, his fellow reality co-star Rahul Vaidya also took his social media to pay tribute to SSR with an emotional note. Tweeting that he missed the late actor, Rahul wrote 'Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha.. Sushant bhai Amar Raho!'.

Bohot dinon se kuch kehna chahata tha.. Sushant bhai Amar Raho! Miss you.. always ❤️ #SushanthSinghRajput — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 28, 2021

The latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

After almost a year and tireless attempts to keep the light shining on SSR's case, fans are rejoicing the new development on his case. According to the reports from Koimoi, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been arrested by the drug probing agency\, NCB. Many fans believed this to be a step ahead towards justice for the untimely death of the actor and celebrated that the latest development came on the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput.

IMAGE- SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT & ALY GONI'S INSTAGRAM

