Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Kriti Sanon Shares Post, Pens An Emotional Note

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. The actor has given several memorable performances as an actor. On June 14 last year, the world saw an untimely demise of the actor. On Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, several celebrities penned down special messages on social media and paid their tribute. Sushant's co-star Kriti Sanon in the movie Raabta took to Instagram to pay her tribute to Sushant.

Kriti Sanon pays her tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram to share a collage photo of scenes from the movie Raabta. She wrote an emotional note and said, "The first time i ever shot with you.. Our look test.. 2 complete strangers, meant to cross each other’s path, for a film that spoke of inexplainable connection based in two worlds… Today, it feels so painfully weird to know

That You and I are not in the same world anymore.Still feels like it hasn’t happened for real. Like maybe you are still around

and I’ll bump into you somewhere. I don’t think it’ll EVER sink in.But i pray that you are happy and at peace in whichever world you are in..#sush Thanks @anaitashroffadajania for sharing this collage.. brought back a lot of memories." Take a look at her post below.

Previously, on June 9, 2021, Kriti shared a Behind-The-Scenes video from the sets of Raabta while remembering some moments with Sushant. In the video, both Kriti and Sushant can be seen sharing some lovely moments with each other. She even wrote a heartfelt message in the caption and said, "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye... I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My Raabta with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be.. Films come and go.. But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us.. Some more than others.. Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.." Have a look at her post below.

IMAGE: KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

