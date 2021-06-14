Last Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Netizens Say 'you Will Be In Our Hearts Forever'

As June 14 marks Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary, a section of his fandom took to the micro-blogging site and paid tribute to the late actor.

ON SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT'S FIRST DEATH ANNIVERSARY, NETIZENS PAY TRIBUTE

IMAGE: SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT'S IG


One of the shocking events witnessed in the Hindi film industry, the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, completed a year on Monday, that is June 14, 2021. Netizens paid tributes to the late actor in different ways. From hailing his achievements, talent to sharing his memorable moments, his fandom made him the top trending topic on Twitter.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary

While a section of netizens expressed their demand for "justice for SSR" and called it a "black day", another section of his fandom recalled the actor and his inspirational quotes on life and work. Fans also praised the actor for his contribution to the Indian film industry while writing heartfelt notes for him. Phrases such as "Gone but never forgotten" and "You will live in our heart forever" were a common sight on the tweets dedicated to Sushant. 

A fan claimed that "tears welled up in my eyes" when the news of SSR's demise was broke on June 14, 2020. Meanwhile, another fan added, "mourning in deep agony by feeling the pain that you were going through in this very time last year Sushant". On the other hand, a Twitterati shared a snip of the caption of Sushant's one of Insta posts about "stars "and "cosmic accounting" and wrote, "Probably that's why the moon and the stars only remind of you". Along with these tweets, a handful of fans shared edited pictures of the actor to remember him on his first death anniversary. 

Sushant Singh Rajput's death 

The 34-year-old actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14 last year. After Mumbai police’s initial investigation of the case, Bihar Police took over the probe after Sushant’s father approached them and an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty and others. However, on August 19, 2020, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation into the case. Since then, no major update of the case has been shared by the agency. Meanwhile, ED probed the financial transactions and NCB cracked down on a drug racket linked to Sushant’s death, which led to the questioning and arrests of Rhea, and many others linked to Sushant. 

IMAGE: SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT'S IG

