Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: Netizens Say 'you Will Be In Our Hearts Forever'

One of the shocking events witnessed in the Hindi film industry, the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, completed a year on Monday, that is June 14, 2021. Netizens paid tributes to the late actor in different ways. From hailing his achievements, talent to sharing his memorable moments, his fandom made him the top trending topic on Twitter.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary

While a section of netizens expressed their demand for "justice for SSR" and called it a "black day", another section of his fandom recalled the actor and his inspirational quotes on life and work. Fans also praised the actor for his contribution to the Indian film industry while writing heartfelt notes for him. Phrases such as "Gone but never forgotten" and "You will live in our heart forever" were a common sight on the tweets dedicated to Sushant.

Best smile ever❤️

You will always be in our hearts🙂❤️#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/gMLdBSAg3M — Pritisha🍭 (@Pritishahzarika) June 14, 2021

gone but never forgotten

In our hearts forever.. SSR ♥️♥️#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/fOhRYu9gHD — Vikas Sahu (@vikassahu_) June 14, 2021

A fan claimed that "tears welled up in my eyes" when the news of SSR's demise was broke on June 14, 2020. Meanwhile, another fan added, "mourning in deep agony by feeling the pain that you were going through in this very time last year Sushant". On the other hand, a Twitterati shared a snip of the caption of Sushant's one of Insta posts about "stars "and "cosmic accounting" and wrote, "Probably that's why the moon and the stars only remind of you". Along with these tweets, a handful of fans shared edited pictures of the actor to remember him on his first death anniversary.

14 June 2020, Around 2 PM,

One Breaking News broke my heart💔

Tears welled up in my eyes as they said he was no more🥺

It was my first time crying when someone died

His Name is #SushantSinghRajput

And

We lost a Gem of Indian cinema❤️ pic.twitter.com/TqZ3qoaFuh — PAVAN KUMAЯ (@pavankumar_31) June 14, 2021

Everywhere I go.

I see your face Sushant.



Every minute and every second.

You are not gone #SushantSinghRajput you are here among us all the time.



SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS pic.twitter.com/ZjjpX0uPBn — KumardeepRoy21 🇮🇳 (SSRF) (@KumardeepRoy21) June 13, 2021

A year has passed without you, but not a day goes by without thinking of you. You will always be in our hearts❤️ #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/9e2XYhFdxI — Goswami Akash Giri (@GoswamiAkashGi3) June 14, 2021

Probably that's why the moon and the stars only remind of you...



So far yet so close! ❤️#SushantSinghRajput

Sushant Justice Matters 🙏 pic.twitter.com/yrJNEICAol — Soni 🇮🇳🦋💫❤️ (@vj_soni) June 14, 2021

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The 34-year-old actor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14 last year. After Mumbai police’s initial investigation of the case, Bihar Police took over the probe after Sushant’s father approached them and an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty and others. However, on August 19, 2020, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation into the case. Since then, no major update of the case has been shared by the agency. Meanwhile, ED probed the financial transactions and NCB cracked down on a drug racket linked to Sushant’s death, which led to the questioning and arrests of Rhea, and many others linked to Sushant.

