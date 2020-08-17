Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Late Actor's Professor Demands CBI Probe

Professor RC Singh of Delhi Technological University who taught Sushant Singh Rajput during his college days has demanded CBI probe in the late actor's death case. While speaking to Republic TV, Professor Singh said Sushant was an intelligent and focused student who knew what he had to do in his life.

'He was a calm, composed and a bright student'

"I demand that Central Bureau of Investigation must investigate the Sushant Singh Death case because an actor who accomplished a lot in his career and was progressing day by day should get justice and truth must come out," said Professor RC Singh. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Professor Singh added that Sushant was a focussed, bright and well-determined student

"He was a calm, composed and a bright student. He used to sit on either the second or third row in the class. He was always attentive, focused and interactive during the class. Whenever there was any confusion, he always clarified and made notes for the future. He was so intelligent that he could have chosen any other field but he chose mechanical engineering which shows that he was a hard-worker, focussed, well determined and a very bright student" added Professor Singh.

'Many students had gheraoed him'

Sushant's professor further added that a student like Sushant cannot go in depression. "I believe the case should be thoroughly investigated because a student who is very much focussed, helpful, mingles with every student and takes part in all extracurricular activities cannot ever commit suicide. I don't know how he went into depression because just a few months back he had visited this campus. Many students had gheraoed him. He was very happy during his visit to the campus" told Professor Singh.

READ | First group of 11 Sikhs from Afghanistan land in Delhi

READ | Delhi: Blood donation camp dedicated to Kargil martyrs held at Safdarjung Hospital

The Investigations into the death case of Sushant Singh took another turn after an FIR was filed by father of Sushant Singh against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections. Sushant's father in his complaint alleged that Rhea had siphoned off money from the account of Sushant Singh. After the FIR filed by Sushant's father, ED summoned Rhea Chakraborty and her family members for further investigations. Many celebrities and netizens across the country are demanding a CBI probe in the case.

READ | Digvijaya Singh & Congress slammed for politicising Ayodhya 'mahurat' & BJP netas' Covid

READ | BJP-AAP face-off over Ghazipur garbage mountain, AAP visits site for inspection

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.