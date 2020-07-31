Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: ED Registers PMLA Case, To Send Summons From Next Week

In the latest development on Friday, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. As per sources, ED will send out summons in the next week.

Earlier on Thursday, The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had sought a copy of the FIR registered against actress Rhea Chakraborty from the Bihar police, sources tell us. The ED's interest, they said, is into the allegations of alleged mishandling of Rajput's money and his bank accounts. The agency will probe if anyone used Rajput's income for money laundering and creating illegal assets, they said.

The actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh (74) had on Tuesday lodged a complaint against Chakraborty, her family members, and six others on charges of alleged abetment to suicide of his son Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bihar police case was registered under various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).

Singh accused Chakraborty, a budding TV and film actress, of having befriended his son in May 2019 with the intention of furthering her own career.

Sushant's Father's complaint also alleged Rs 15 Cr was taken from his account

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh in his complaint filed in Patna against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others claimed that around Rs 15 crores was withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account in the last one year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him.

KK Singh also alleged that his suicide was a 'well-planned conspiracy by Rhea'. In the complaint, he stated that Rhea 'befriended Sushant to climb the ladder of success in Bollywood' and added that 'she wanted to grab his son's wealth and interfered in every decision of his'.

Bihar Police is currently investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and are seeking details of Sushant's bank accounts after charges were made by Sushant's family against Rhea.

(with PTI inputs)

