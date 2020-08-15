Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Family Questions Autopsy; Deleted Messages Under ED Lens

In a massive development into the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the family lawyer, Vikas Singh claimed that the autopsy report doesn't mention the 'time of death'. Apart from this, the ED has also found deleted WhatsApp messages and the evidence is sent to the forensic lab, according to the Sources.

Top CBI sources revealed details of Sushant probe to Republic TV and claimed that the deleted WhatsApp messages were spotted after going through the data dump where they found that May, June messages were deleted. The CBI has also seized electronic equipment including prime suspects have been sent to the forensic lab to retrieve deleted messages. Phones of the accused have also been seized.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family lawyer exposed a big loophole in the autopsy report on Saturday while talking to ANI. He said, "The post mortem report that I have seen, doesn't mention the time of death which is a crucial detail. Whether he was hanged after being killed or he died by hanging can be cleared with the time of death."

"With the loss of evidence, CBI's job is going to get tough. Mumbai Police is a competent force but in this case, they have slipped up. Nobody has seen him drinking a juice. If his death took place the last night, then the time of death is very crucial. Cooper hospital is a hospital where you could easily get any certificates printed, this hospital has a very bad reputation. Parveen Babi, Jiah Khan, & Sushant Singh Rajput — all were taken to Cooper which is very suspicious. ," Vikas Singh told ANI.

CBI probing financial angle first

The sources said that CBI has begun its investigation focusing on the financial angle first and the criminal angle will be examined in the coming weeks. The agency has also collected the necessary evidence from the family members, sources said adding that apart from them, statements of few other witnesses have been recorded. On Friday, CBI met Sushant Singh Rajput's family to collect pieces of evidence. The family is said to have spent 4 hours with Sushant's family, according to sources.

The CBI is currently examining four bank account statements of Sushant Singh.

