Angry Fans Protest To Boycott Salman Khan Outside 'Being Human' Patna Outlet; WATCH

Protests against a selected few film actors have broken out on the streets of Bihar after the death of Patna-born actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday, June 14. A video has surfaced online where people can be seen decrying Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who has been insinuated in the nepotism debate which has triggered across the nation after Sushant's alleged suicide. People can be seen outside Salman Khan's 'Being Human' franchise outlet in Bihar protesting and asking the storekeepers to take down the Dabangg actor's photo on display outside the shop.

A criminal complaint was filed in a court on Wednesday, accusing key Bollywood celebrities of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The complaint was filed by Sudhir Kumar Ojha, an advocate based in Bombay, before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Kumar. Sources said it may come up for hearing in due course. A couple of other filmmakers have also been named as co-accused in the case.

Rajput's father K K Singh and Queen actor Kangana Ranaut have been named as witnesses. Ojha, a serial litigant who remains in news for filing complaints against film personalities, politicians, and foreign heads of state, few of which go beyond the admission stage, has invoked IPC sections 306, 109, 504, and 506.

The case against major Bollywood personalities has been filed under the following sections -

Section 306 - Abetment of suicide

Section 109 - Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for the punishment

Section 504 - Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace

Section 506 - Punishment for criminal intimidation

Meanwhile, Sushant’s rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty visited the Bandra police station in Mumbai to record her statement. Earlier, his friend and the director of his last film, Mukesh Chhabra also recorded his statement. Sushant Singh Rajput died of asphyxia due to hanging, as per his post-mortem report, after he was found dead at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai on Sunday. His last rites were held the next day. On Thursday, his family immersed his ashes in river Ganga in Bihar.

(with PTI inputs)

