Sushant Singh Rajput Dead: Manoj Muntashir Shocked, Appeals For 'deeper Investigation'

Lyricist poet Manoj Muntashir on Sunday, June 14, spoke to Republic TV over the demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Muntashir has appealed to the authorities to carry a deeper investigation into the actor's death.

Speaking to Republic TV, the lyricist said, "I just got the news five minutes back and I still can't believe it. I have to come to terms with this. This is not something that I was expecting at all and nobody was expecting this. For someone like Sushant, I have worked with him on MS Dhoni: The untold story. What a wonderful association it was! What a man! Sushant Singh Rajput and depression are two different things. They touch two different poles. This man was so spirited, was so full of life, he cannot take such an extreme step. So my immediate reaction would be that it was not a loss of work."

He further added, "He had recently done 'Chichhore' which was a super-hit film. He already had a couple of good films in his hand. Work was not the issue. There is something else. I appeal to the authorities involved to have a deeper investigation. This depression has some other route."

The 34-year old Bollywood actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling in his home in Mumbai's Bandra on Sunday, confirmed the Mumbai police. The reason for his suicide is not known as of yet. The statement of his domestic help is being taken.

Sushant Singh Rajput's career

Sushant Singh Rajput had shot to fame with the TV show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV, produced by Ekta Kapoor. After earning popularity with his role, he made his debut with Kai Po Che, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, an official adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s Three Mistakes of My Life. He then featured in Yash Raj Films’ Shuddh Desi Romance and a small role in the Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani blockbuster PK. The actor has earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of iconic Detective Byomkesh Bakshy.

However, his career’s biggest hit came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in the role of the former Indian cricket captain. The actor also featured in Kedarnath, in the debut of Sara Ali Khan, which was a success. Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari’s Chhichhore in 2019 was among the biggest hits of his career. He was last seen in the Netflix film Drive and was working on Dil Bechara, the adaptation of the Fault in Our Stars.

