Sushant Singh Rajput's Fan Pays Tribute With Her Viral 3D Rangoli; Watch Video

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death has certainly shocked the entire world. He had committed suicide on 14th June in his Mumbai apartment. A lot of his fans are having a thought time accepting the truth of his untimely demise. A number of the fans have been sharing posts on their respective handles, one of which soon went viral.

Fan pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

An artist recently paid tribute to her beloved actor, Sushant Singh Rajput by making a 3D rangoli of him. The fan shared the picture on her Instagram account and it has certainly grabbed a lot of attention on social media. A huge number of people have also been sharing their feelings about the actor on their respective social media. See the post.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput had entered Bollywood with his 2013 film Kai Po Che. He then displayed a constant growth in his acting career that he was one of the most promising young actors of the film industry. After the death of MS Dhoni star, his fans have started an uproar on social media where a number of Bollywood celebrities are being called responsible for the Sushant’s suicide. On the other hand, the Mumbai police are currently investigating and trying to figure out the reason behind Sushant's decision to commit suicide.

About Sushant Singh Rajput's most recent project

Before the lockdown started, Shushant Singh Rajput was shooting for his upcoming film, Dil Bechara. The film is based on a famous novel written by John Green, The Fault In Our Stars. This concept is not new because a Hollywood film has done the same with the same title of the book. On July 9, 2018, the first look of the film was released which featured the back of the two leads sitting on the top a bus with an oxygen cylinder next to them.

Mukesh Chhabra is making his directorial debut by earning the leading position for the film. The two leading characters of the film are going to be played by Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi and the rest of the cast includes Saif Ali Khan, Milind Gunaji, Javed Jaffrey and more. The film is directed by Mukesh Chhabra and is produced by Fox Star Studios. The film’s shoot initially started with the name, Kizie Aur Manny and in February 2019 the title of the film was changed to Dil Bechara.

