Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans In California Mark 9 Months Of His Tragic Death; Await Justice

It has been nine months since actor Sushant Singh Rajput left for heavenly abode on July 14, 2020, which came as a huge blow to the entertainment industry along with his fans all across the globe. Starting from organising peaceful digital protests to raising a voice while demanding justice, his fans are fighting collectively. Recently, SSR Warriors from around the world united for one of the largest global protest rally on March 14 in and around the Bay Area, California demanding justice for the Kedarnath actor.

Protest rally in the USA for Sushant Singh Rajput

One of the volunteers Shilpa Samai took to Twitter and shared a series of tweets while expressing her emotions of witnessing a great turnout for the rally. The event was conducted virtually and in person at several locations from around the world in order to stand in solidarity while demanding justice for the actor. From holding Sushant's placards to posters with his pictures and photo frames, candles, the event witnessed people showing up in large numbers while demanding IPC 302( Punishment for murder.—Whoever commits murder shall be punished with death, or 1[imprisonment for life], and shall also be liable to fine) for the culprits.

Adhering to the safety norms and protocols, the protesters were spotted wearing masks and maintaining social distancing as they got united outside San Jose City Hall in the USA. Shilpa who was teary-eyed after seeing the response of the clarion call, wrote, "I was in tears! An overwhelming Sunday followed by our rally to make our voices heard on @itsSSR case! 9 Months Fighting 4 SSR @mayureshkrishna thank you so much!." In another post @ips_nupurprasad Ji we are waiting for 302! Aur kitna intezaar kare hum?! @itsSSR Months Fighting 4 SSR."



SSR death probe

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is thoroughly investigating the drug case linked with the tragic demise of the actor. Recently, the agency booked a person linked to the case for alleged drug peddling in Goa. Two other people and a substantial amount of narcotics were subsequently held by the NCB, as per the recent development. The three arrested in the case include two foreigners and one suspected to be connected with the SSR death case.

The NCB also recently filed a charge sheet of its investigation linked with Bollywood celebrities. The Narcotics agency on March 5, submitted the charge sheet at the Special NDPS court. The charge sheet which ran over 12,000 pages included names of 33 accused along with documents containing statements of 200 witnesses. In digital format, the charge sheet contains 50,000 pages.