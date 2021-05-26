Last Updated:

Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Hopeful As New CBI Director Appointed; Mark 'Disha Salian Day'

Sushant Singh Raput fans expressed hope as a new CBI director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal took over charge of the agency. Meanwhile, fans marked 'Disha Salian Day'.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian

Image: Disha Salian/Facebook/PTI


Close to a year after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, his fans continued to seek answers into his death. The ‘SSRians’ have been unhappy over the lack of updates from the Central Bureau of Investigation in the case. However, there seems to be a ray of hope for them after a new Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal took over the agency probing the controversial case.

Netizens on new CBI Director amid Sushant and Disha Salian cases

On Wednesday, some of the SSR fans also marked ‘Disha Salian Day’ to honour the birth anniversary of the ex-manager of Sushant, who died after allegedly falling from a building two weeks before Sushant’s death on June 14. Many celebrities including politicians have alleged a link between the deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant, and that both were not ‘suicides’ as it was earlier claimed.

Numerous netizens expressed their ‘full faith’ in the new CBI director in making a breakthrough in the cases. They were assured of a ‘winning’ the battle and remembering Disha’s birth anniversary, they hoped that both receive will 'justice.'

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

The CBI had taken over the case on the instruction of the Supreme on August 19. This was after Bihar government recommended a CBI probe into the FIR registered by Sushant’s father KK Singh against Rhea Chakraborty, after the Bihar Police, that had lodged the case, alleged non co-operation from Mumbai Police that was initially investigating the case.

The CBI had conducted the questioning of numerous persons linked to the case, and some of the names were also linked to Disha Salian. However, there has been no major update in the case from CBI for the last few months. The only update that has given fans hope has been that it had not ruled out any angle, clarifying that they were looking into all aspects.

