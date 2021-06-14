Sushant Singh Rajput Fans Perform Puja, Charity, Launch SSR Website On Death Anniversary

There were tributes of different kinds on the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. Right from fans posting pictures and videos to honour his legacy to celebrities recalling memories with him, the day was emotional for many. Among the gestures were fans performing prayers and charitable acts in his memory.

Sushant fans mark his legacy with charity, prayers

A special event was held in memory of Sushant on his first death anniversary. The fans put up a big photo cutout of the star, and while noting his date of birth as January 21, 1986, they lovingly noted the date of death as ‘forever’. A puja was conducted for his soul.

The event was led by SSR's family friend Nilotpal Mrinal. He shared that Sushant had been involved with Niti Aayog for women empowerment, so they decided to carry on his legacy of social work. They donated sewing machines to 30 specially abled woman so that they could stitch masks and earn their living, while also giving them tricycles and walking crutches.

"They will remember him when they use these things. He had an unnatural death, so their prayers for his soul is very imporant," said Nilotpal.

The 'SSRians' also launched a website named 'ImmortalSushant.com', where the detail of his social work, films, and other details will be available.

Right from former co-star and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, co-stars like Bhumi Pednekar, many other stars paid their tributes to Sushant. The late actor died under mysterious circumstances at his residence in Mumbai on June 14 and agencies like CBI and NCB are still probing details of his death.

