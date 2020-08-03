Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh: Culprits On The Run, Bihar Police Should Be Helped

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh reiterated the statement of the family lawyer that they had informed the Bandra police in Mumbai on February 25, about the threat to the actor’s life. He claimed that no action was taken then and no action was being taken against those named even the death. Thanking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Singh claimed that the culprits were on the run and hoped the Bihar Police are provided all the help in the case.

Sushant’s father speaks about the case

In a video statement, Sushant’s father said, “I had alerted the Bandra Police on February 25 that my son’s life was in danger. However, they did not do anything. My son passed away on June 14, so we urged to take action against those who were named in the request on February 25, but they did not take action in 40 days." "So I went to the police station in Patna and registered a case and Patna police has immediately taken action. However, the culprits are now running away. "The Patna police needs to be helped. I want to thank honourable Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and minister Sanjay Jha for standing by the truth.”

Earlier, Sushant’s family lawyer had also stated that they had informed the Mumbai Police about threat to the actor’s life on February 25.

KK Singh’s statement came in the wake of reports of Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the case of abetment to Sushant's suicide, among other charges, allegedly leaving her residence in Mumbai in the middle of the night after she was booked.

Rhea, who was Sushant’s live-in girlfriend, and six others have been booked on charges under IPC sections, 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide). Singh had accused Rhea of stealing money and other valuables from him, discouraging him from professional and property deals, giving him an overdose of medicines and distancing him from the family.

His statement about Bihar Police be provided all help comes in the wake of controversy over the alleged ‘non co-operation’ of the Mumbai Police. Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi and JD (U) leader Sanjay Jha had shared their thoughts on this. Another row erupted over IPS officerVinay Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai to lead the case, being asked to quarantine for 14 days.

