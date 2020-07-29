Sushant Singh Rajput "felt Like Family" To His 'Dil Bechara' Co-star Saswata Chatterjee

Dil Bechara serves as the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput and has garnered much love from the audiences. Saswata Chatterjee, who plays Sanjana Sanghi’s character Kizie Basu’s father in the film, has penned down a long note sharing his experience. He wrote that Sushant “felt like a family” to him. Read to know more.

Saswata Chatterjee says Sushant Singh Rajput is in his heart

Saswata Chatterjee shared his experience of working on Dil Bechara on his social media handles. He posted several images from the film featuring Sanjana Sanghi, Swastika Mukherjee and Sushant Singh Rajput, along with a long note. He mentioned that it has been an “overwhelming experiences” for him to be a part of Dil Bechara. He stated that it was a “memorable journey” that will forever stay with him. The actor noted that he is “grateful” to the audiences for all the love.

Saswata Chatterjee thanked director Mukesh Chhabra for introducing him to Mr. Basu. He mentioned that he made “beautiful memories” with his reel daughter, Kizie Basu, played by Sanjana Sanghi. He gave a special thank you to Swastika Mukherjee, who portrayed his on-screen wife Mrs. Basu in Dil Bechara. The actor added that without Swastika his role of Mr. Basu would have been incomplete. Saswata then appreciated Sahil Vaid’s performance as Jagdish “JP” Pandey, stating that he was “too good!” in the film. He also hoped that they would share screen space ahead in the future.

In the end, Saswata Chatterjee talked about Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Immanuel Rajkumar Junior, also known as Manny, in Dil Bechara. He wrote that Susant is in his heart and he “felt like family” to him. The actor mentioned that SSR’s smile, and his “bear hugs” would always stay with him. Saswata also thanked the entire team behind Dil Bechara.

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film. It marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, the lead debut of Sanjana Sanghi and the last performance of Sushant Singh Rajput. The movie is an official adaptation of 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars by John Green.

Dil Bechara premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24, 2020, free for subscribers and non-subscribers. It was reportedly viewed 95 million times in the first 24 hours of its release, setting a record. Along with audiences, many celebrities also watched the movie and urged their fans to do the same, paying tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

