Sushant Singh Rajput First Met Ankita Lokhande In 'full Filmy Style'; Watch Throwback Clip

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were among the most celebrated couple in the Indian television industry. The actors met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta and were in a relationship for around six years. Check out an old video where the former couple revealed their first meeting.

How Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande met for the first time?

Old videos of Sushant Singh Rajput are doing the rounds on the internet since the untimely demise of the actor. In one of the video, Sushant is seen with Ankita Lokhande during their time together on Pavitra Rishta set. In it, they disclosed how they met each other for the first time.

In the small clip, Sushant Singh Rajput is wearing a red shirt and Ankita Lokhande is donning a black attire. Sushant revealed his first meeting with his former partner, Ankita. He recalled the incident saying that it was during a promo shoot for Pavitra Rishta that they first met. The late actor mentioned that he knew Ankita was coming from his opposite direction and he was playing cricket at the time. Ankita added that their back bashed into each other. SSR stated that they met in a 'filmy style' as he turned back and introduced himself, while Ankita gave an uninterested look. The latter agreed with Sushant’s statement. Take a look at the video.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande started dating in 2010, while they co-starred in the show Pavitra Rishta, which garnered appreciation from the viewers. After dating for around six years, they parted ways in 2016. Ankita announced her relationship with Vicky Jain in 2019 and reportedly got engaged to the businessman on June 11, 2020. Before passing away, Sushant was in a relationship with actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Ankita Lokhande on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

In a recent exclusive interview with Republic TV on Nation Wants to Know with Editor-in-Chief, Arnab Goswami, Ankita Lokhande opened up about the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. She said that “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy.” Soon after the death of SSR on June 14, 2020, it was reported that he committed suicide. Ankita questioned the initial statements, saying “Me and Sushant have faced worse situations in life. I don't know what position he was in, but after a certain time, I tried to understand how you can just pass off his death as a suicide in just 15 minutes?”

