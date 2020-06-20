When Sushant Singh Rajput Had Bought His Own Bike With Money Earned From Giving Tuitions

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was heart-wrenching for many of his fans as well as Bollywood and Television colleagues. The actor, who defeated anonymity and made a career from scratch, succumbed on June 14, 2020. After his death, social media continues to mourn over losing a talented, young actor.

Sushant’s old memories and pictures have surfaced online post the actor’s death. Recently, Viral Bhayani, a paparazzi account shared an old picture where a young Sushant Singh Rajput is seen sitting on a sports bike. According to the account, the picture was clicked right after he bought the bike with his own money.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Actor Refused To Take Medication?

Sushant Singh Rajput had bought a bike with his own 'earned' money

According to the caption of the picture, the bike in question was bought by Sushant Singh Rajput’s own hard-earned money. Sushant had coached and given tuition to engineering students in his native town and earned money to afford the bike. Sushant Singh Rajput not only worked hard in the industry but was known for his perseverance during his pre-debut days as well.

Also Read | 'Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Fighter, Did Not Have Any Enemies': Mahika Sharma

Here is a still of Sushant with his bike from the past

The picture was shared on the paparazzi account. The picture was accompanied by the caption “Bike earned by giving tuitions.” The caption that followed the picture read, “We stumbled upon Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback picture from his Facebook page, where he is seen posing with his brand new bike. The best part about this picture is that Sushant bought it with the money he earned by giving tuitions to engineering students. #SushantSinghRajput”.

Sushant's unfinished businesses

Sushant Singh Rajput not only persevered in the gruelling television followed by Bollywood industry but also in real life. He was an intelligent lad with an engineering background. Apart from the bike in the picture, Sushant Singh has also left a property in Lonavala and a house in Bandra behind. He was also the owner of several cars and space-watching telescopes as per reports. Sushant Singh Rajput was reportedly to establish a company in the near future as well. Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara is also set to release posthumously and he had several other projects under discussion in Bollywood.

Also Read | 'Supernova': Bhumi Pednekar Shares A Goosebumps-worthy Poem For Sushant Singh Rajput

Also Read | When John Cena Posted Sushant Singh Rajput's Pic With Armymen & Actor Had Fun Response

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.