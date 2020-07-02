This Heartfelt Tribute Video For Sushant Singh Rajput Will Make You Emotional; Watch

A popular blogging page on Instagram called Gangs of Cinepur took to their social media on July 1 to pay a heartfelt tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The page collected a series of candid videos of the actor and clubbed them together for the video. Cutting sound from all the videos, the page added a beautiful song in the background.

Gangs of Cinepur's tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The video features many adorable videos of Sushant Singh Rajput. In a few videos, the actor is unaware of being recorded, while in others, he is being his goofy self. There are also a few videos of the actor from the moments he ticked off his goals from his bucket list. The social media page added Billy Joel's song Vienna in the background.

Giving due credits and celebrating Sushant Singh Rajput, Gangs of Cinepur wrote in the caption, "Slow down you crazy child ðŸ’«

Celebrating Sushant with one of his favourite songs, Vienna by @billyjoel.

Dedicated to everyone who dares to dream.

Video clips collected from @kushalz

and @jamlenpao

.(I do not own the audio or the video clips)". [sic]

Within no time, the video was flooded with comments from the late actor's fans. One user wrote, "Such a beautiful farewell to a beautiful artistâ¤". Praising the song choice for the tribute, another user commented, "There really couldn't be a better song to describe him!". Another user took to the comments section to write, "This is beautiful â¤ï¸ My heart feels heavy and light at the same time! @gangsofcinepur".

About Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites took place at the Pawan Hans Crematorium at Vile Parle in Mumbai on June 15. Many celebrities and friends came in for the last rites. Celebrities like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and others came in to pay their last respects.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. The actor died by suicide and was found by his housemaid. The police have not recovered any suicide note so far and have launched an investigation into the incident.

The actor's family recently made a statement and announced setting up of a foundation to honour Sushant Singh Rajput's memory. The statement read that Sushant's childhood home in Patna will be turned into a memorial and all his memories will be collected there. Rajput's team also launched a website called SelfMusings in his honour that will collect his thoughts and keep him alive through the memories of his fans.

