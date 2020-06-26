Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sushant Singh Rajput Was A Passionate Bookworm, This Photo Is Proof

The devastating news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise had left his fans and the film fraternity in a state of shock. The actor was found dead in his Bandra residence, Mumbai on June 14, 2020. Ever since his death, fans are witnessing many throwback pictures and videos of the late actor which is making them even more emotional. Recently, an unseen picture of Sushant with his books has been going viral on social media which will prove that the actor was truly a passionate bookworm.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a passionate bookworm

The picture has Sushant Singh Rajput looking down at some of his books which can be seen piled up in a chair. The Chhichhore actor can be seen checking out the book, Is Your Neighbor A Zombie by Jeremy Stangroom. The picture would leave any die-hard fan of the actor teary-eyed. It is not a hidden fact that the Kedarnath actor was nothing less than that of a 'creative genius'. He was further passionate about astrophysics, space, poetry, short films and could also write with both of his hands. Take a look at this unseen throwback picture of the late actor which was shared by one of his fan clubs on Instagram.

Sushant Singh Rajput's acting career

The actor had an impressive transition from the TV industry to Bollywood. The actor was reportedly also a part of Shaimak Davar's dance troupe before making a foray into acting. Sushant Singh Rajput began his acting career from a television series, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. After that, he was seen in a couple of reality shows, and later he got his huge break when he was cast as the male lead in Balaji telefilms’ Pavitra Rishta.

Post Pavitra Rishta, the actor went to make his Bollywood debut with the film, Kai Po Che. The film was a success and he also won the award for the Best Male Debut that year for the film. In this movie, the Drive actor shared the screen with Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. Sushant Singh Rajput is also remembered for numerous films like Shuddh Desi Romance, PK, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story among several others. He was last seen in theatres in Chhichore, a multicast film, in which he was seen opposite Shradhha Kapoor.

Sushant Singh Rajput was also seen in the film Drive, which was released directly on Netflix. Sushant went on to share the screen with Jacqueline Fernandez in this movie. The movie released in the year 2019 and went on to receive mixed reviews. According to a media portal, the actor also had an upcoming film release, Dil Bechara. The film is based on John Green’s novel, The Fault In Our Stars. Sushant Singh Rajput was cast opposite newbie Sanjana Sanghi in this film.

