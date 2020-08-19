Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sushant Singh Rajput Kissed Vicky Jain On The Cheeks

Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise on June 14, 2020, had left his family, friends, fans, and the entire industry in a state of shock and gloom. Since his death, many unseen pictures and videos of the actor have been going viral on social media which is making his fans reminisce about his glorious works or happier days. Now, an unseen picture of the late actor has been going viral wherein he can be seen with his former ladylove Ankita Lokhande's current beau, Vicky Jain.

Sushant Singh Rajput plants a kiss on Vicky Jain's cheeks

In the picture, Sushant can be seen in a warm embrace with Vicky. The late actor can be seen planting a kiss on Vicky's cheeks while the latter gives a goofy expression. The picture must have been taken in one of their social gatherings together in the past.

The picture was shared by the Instagram handle of Ankita's pet Scotch which was welcomed by Ankita and Sushant together when they were in a relationship. Interestingly, Ankita who dated the Dil Bechara actor for over six years got into a relationship with Vicky after parting ways with Sushant. Take a look at the beautiful picture which will remind one of the happier days of the late actor.

Vicky Jain is all praises for Ankita Lokhande

Meanwhile, amid Enforcement Directorate probing the financial dealings of Rhea Chakraborty, one of the accused in the First Information Report registered by Patna Police in the Sushant's death, Ankita too was dragged into a controversy with reports claiming that Sushant was paying EMIs for her flat. However, the Pavitra Rishta actor shut down the speculation and shared the property document and the EMIs being deducted from her own social media account.

Vicky was quick to react to her post stating, 'Hats Off Miss Lokhande.' The Manikarnika actor also replied to him to the post, thanking him for being her strength. Apart from that, the Chhichhore actor's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti also praised Ankita under the post calling her an independent woman and stating that she is proud of her. Take a look at Vicky's comment for Ankita.

