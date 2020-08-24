Sushant Singh Rajput Listed Innsaei Ventures' 3-yr Plan In 17 Notes; Why Did Company Shut?

Republic Media Network has exclusively accessed Sushant Singh Rajput's handwritten notes which reveals the extent to which he was involved in making of his firm Innsaei Ventures Pvt Ltd. The firm which he co-founded along with entrepreneur Varun Mathur in 2018 came into limelight after the actor's death. Agencies are investigating the firm and have also summoned its co-director Mathur.

'First of its kind in Indian Market'

On LinkedIn, the firm is described as a "first of its kind" in the Indian market that will tap into the growing Intellectual Property ownership market in India followed by the global markets. It further adds that Innsaei will initially focus its energies on four segments namely -- Content and Communication, Health and Holistic Wellness, Education & Learning and Business Incubation powered by emerging technologies from the realm of Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality and 3D Printing, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning etc.

The notes accessed by Republic Media Network reveals for the first time the planning that went into making his firm.

Note 1 mentions - Script Reading, Movies and Analysis.

Note 2 talks about Virtual Reality and Superhero content.

Note 3 details his plans about a Netflix show.

Note 4 talks about his plans of playing Swami Vivekananda.

Note 5 goes on to detail the Education App.

Note 6 is about Self Musings, Pictures and Daily thoughts.

Note 7 states his plan about forming a Lobby of Influencers for his product.

Note 8 talks about wanting to meet Elon Musk and Narendra Modi.

Note 9 is about featuring himself in NASA and bringing onboard India's best technical team.

Note 10 talks about making a Time Travel App.

Note 11 is called the Heart of India.

Note 12 is a list of skills ranging from Fashion to Dance.

Note 13 mentions Education and Seeding.

Note 14 talks about 'Joshua, Sneha and Rachel' while the subject being 'Cymatics in Time'.

Note 15 is about Crime and Empowerment.

Note 16 is about making a dent in politics and monetising 20 million people.

Note 17 is about his flowchart on Education.

Republic spoke to the head of communications of Innsaei ventures who upheld Sushant's 'genius', calling him the best boss she'd ever had. She spoke about his plans, and revealed a communication Rajput had got from a NASA scientist. It is unknown, however, why the company that was started in 2018 with a three-year plan shut down abruptly in 2019, without seemingly operating towards its goals.

The two companies of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhealityx Private Limited and Innsaei Ventures Private Limited are being examined by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). In Vividrage Rhealityx Private Ltd, Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty are also partners.

