Mahesh Shetty, The Last Person Sushant Called, Pens An Emotional Note For Late Actor

Stars opened up on their grief over the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the day his family bid their final goodbye to the Chhichhore star. After Shraddha Kapoor broke her silence on Thursday, one of Sushant’s closest friends Mahesh Shetty, also penned an emotional note on the same day. The actor, who was the last person Sushant called, a call that went unanswered, was ‘speechless’ in his note for his friend.

Sharing a pic where the duo is all smiles posing on a bike, Mahesh wrote that it was a ‘strange feeling’ for him to open up. Mahesh recalled feeling an ‘instant connection’ and meeting as ‘brothers’ during the initial years of their careers. The duo, who worked together in hit TV show Pavitra Rishta together, bonded over their love for food and long walks in Film City, becoming ‘integral part of each other’s lives’.

Mahesh shared their similarities, being introverts, ‘amazingly old fashioned in their friendship’ and ‘living in a private world of their own.’ He recalled their memories, journeys and chats on 'anything under the sun' with ‘equal conviction’, be it books, films, nature, science, relation or ‘bakwaas.’ The actor called Sushant as a ‘kid in a candy shop’ with ‘boundless energy’ and ‘limitless dreams’ that rubbed off on others.

The actor also wrote that Sushant made him ‘feel loved’ and that their equation was ‘sacred’, ‘unique’ and one that didn’t need any public display of affection or validation. He hoped to have captured these moments in more pictures, but was content with having the memories of 13 years to hold on to for life.

Mahesh felt short of words to explain the ‘genius’ of Sushant, calling him a ‘perfectionist’, as was evident in his success, achievements and work. He expressed his pride at seeing his friend on the success or the effort he put on to his characters and how Sushant was an ‘inpiration’ to all around him. Mahesh shared that those who got close to Sushant, also became close to him.

The actor never imagined he’d write such a note for Sushant, since they had their 'retirement farming dreams', always thinking of him as a ‘blessed one’, but never expecting God to take him away so soon. He hoped the world celebrates Sushant's legacy and that he would hold close to his heart and never let it go waste.

He termed the loss as a ‘void’ that will never be filled and the feeling like 'losing a part of the heart.' Mahesh wrote that he’s hold grudges over the questions related to his death and asked ‘why?’

Sharing that he was always there for him, Mahesh hoped that Sushant opened up to him before his death. He also hoped the call, allegedly the final one that Sushant made to him that day, would’ve come through 'kamini'. He also promised that he’d look out for the stars now, considering Sushant’s love for them.

Mahesh had earlier shared a post urging media to give him space as he mourned over the loss.

Sushant’s ashes were immersed by his family in river Ganga on Thursday. His family had flown to his hometown Patna after his last rites were held in Mumbai on Monday. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story star passed away of asphyxia due to hanging, as per his post-mortem report.

