Sushant's Ex-manager Disha Salian's Undated Video Of Partying With Friends Surfaces

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-manager Disha Salian’s alleged last video has surfaced online. The celebrity manager was seen enjoying with her fiance Rohan Rai and other friends at a party, that officials claimed was from June 8, the day she passed away by alleged suicide. The video has surfaced amid numerous speculative theories doing the rounds on her death, and the events preceding that, one claiming infleuntial names being present at a party.

Disha Salian’s last video?

In the video shot by Disha herself as a selfie video, she is seen enjoying as her friends are dancing, some who are snapped in the frame. They had played Hrithik Roshan’s song Rind Posh Maal from Mission Kashmir on a big screen, and some were seen seated on a sofa.

The video also features Rohan, and the location is his home in Mumbai’s Malad, where the couple was allegedly said to move in after their marriage.

It is being said that Disha locked herself in a room, after the moments in the video, and then allegedly jumped off from the flat, situated on fourteenth floor.

Meanwhile, Republic TV also accessed Disha’s post-mortem report. The report confirmed that the death had taken place after her fall from a building. The report also claimed that her body was recovered without clothes.

Apart from Sushant, Disha had also managed Varun Sharma, Bharti Singh, among others.

Sushant’s friend Smita Parikh on Republic TV had claimed that Sushant had been worried after hearing the news of Disha’s death and told his sister, ‘They will not leave me.’ Sushant was found dead six days later.

BJP MLA Ameet Satam had written to the DCP, seeking answers about the events of Disha's death, while an advocate had moved the Supreme Court, seeking a CBI probe into her death.

