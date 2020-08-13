Sushant Singh Rajput's Niece Shares Unseen Picture With Late Actor, See Photo

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece took to her social media and shared an adorable picture with the actor. The unseen video features Sushant and his niece in Snapchat filters. Sushant Singh Rajput’s family has been fighting for a CBI probe in his death case. His niece, while sharing the picture, also added that she wants the Supreme Court to interfere in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s photos

(Image Credits: Mallika Singh’s Instagram)

In the unseen picture shared by Sushant’s niece, he is seen smiling at the camera as his niece takes the selfie. Sushant Singh Rajput is shirtless in the picture that was initially shared in 2016. While posting the picture on her Instagram story, Mallika Singh shared the caption from the 2016 post as well.

In the throwback picture, she had written that she does not know a better person than her uncle. She now mentioned that she will never know a better person than him while concluding the post. She also added the hashtag ‘SC for Sushant’ as she posted the picture on her Instagram story.

Previously, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister shared a glimpse of the billboard in California that demanded justice for the actor’s death. The Billboard #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput can be seen at the great mall parkway exit in California. Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh took to her social media and commented on the post.

(Image Credits: Shweta Singh Kirti’s Instagram)

Malika Singh commented wishing that everybody has the strength to keep going. She also added the #Warriors4SSR towards the end of the post. Many Bollywood personalities shared #Warriors4SSR on their social media account.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also shared a picture with a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother and added the hashtag. Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece Mallika Singh, as well as his sister Shweta Singh Kirti, have commented on the picture. While posting the picture, Ankita Lokhande mentioned that she believes Sushant Singh Rajput and his mother have reunited after his demise.

(Image Credits: Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram)

Sushant's sister Shweta commented saying that they have reunited and urged Ankita to stay strong. She also added that they will fight until justice is served to Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant’s niece Mallika Singh mentioned that the actor always missed his mother and that she too believes that they have reunited after his demise.

