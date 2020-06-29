Sushant Singh Rajput Rejected Stanford University Scholarship And Became Back-up Dancer

Sushant Singh Rajput’s life has certainly been an inspiring tale. His journey from Delhi Technical University to Bollywood has been a roller-coaster ride since the beginning. Recently, a surprising fact about Sushant Singh Rajput started doing the rounds on the internet.

Sushant Singh Rajput on leaving Stanford scholarship

Sushant had once revealed that he left his Stanford University scholarship offer to become a back-up dancer. He spoke to a new publishing house earlier in an interview and spoke about the time he had just come to Mumbai to fulfill his dreams. Sushant said that many would call the years before he hit Bollywood the 'struggling period' but he did not agree.

This was because Sushant was not struggling and was already doing what he loved. He said that he met a girl that led him to Shiamak Davar’s group. At that moment, his life went into a spin from that point on. Instead of heading to Stanford University from where he had a scholarship offer, Sushant dropped out of college and landed in Versova, in a 1RK (room kitchen) that he shared with six others.

Sushant had dropped out of engineering college and revealed how he informed his family about it. According to the conversation, Sushant dropped out of college during the final year. He informed his family and said that they were completely shocked. He further added that his family was so shocked that they couldn’t say anything and he took their silence as their approval. Sushant ended the conversation by saying that his dad was proud of him but almost all their conversations ended with “Beta, degree le leta.”

More about Sushant Singh Rajput

Before the lockdown started, Shushant was shooting for his upcoming film, Dil Bechara based on the book, The Fault In Our Stars. Mukesh Chhabra will be making his directorial debut with the film. Alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi will be making her debut. The movie will also star Saif Ali Khan, Milind Gunaji, Javed Jaffrey and more in pivotal roles.

