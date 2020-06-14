Sushant Singh Rajput's Death: Some Musings By The Late Actor That Spoke About Life & Death

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death came as a shock to the industry. The actor was popular for some of his philosophical dialogues in his movies. Apart from the movies, the late actor would often share poems and thoughts written by him, on his Instagram account. Here are some of Sushant Singh Rajput's poems that he shared on social media.

Sushant Singh Rajput's poems that spoke about life and death

I got up today and looked at myself through your eyes,

and then looked back at you with everything I understood I was...

#selfmusing (sic)

I saw birds and serpents

angels and demons

swiftly moving hurricanes &

a wonderfully chaotic butterfly.

Those numerous symbols of being

and then,

some similar ways of seeing...

#selfmusing💫 (sic)

Perfection resides in the ‘next’ repetition. Passion lies in the ‘present’ one.

#selfmusing 💫 (sic)

Sushant Singh Rajput shared this picture on his Instagram account in which he was learning archery. Through this post, the actor shared he always dreamed of learning archery and this was his dream come true moment.

And now when I think of it

perhaps

i must always be right about it after all

i was always slightly older than

what i always wanted to be

and just a tad younger

than

what I already and always was.

#selfmusing 💫 (sic)

Passion’ is overrated,

‘presence’, underrated.

#selfmusing (sic)

Another picture the star shared on his Instagram account was while he was learning how to play the guitar. Speaking about his passion and the presence, he meaningfully wrote that passion was underrated and 'presence' was overrated.

Perhaps,

the difference between

what is miserable,

and that, which is spectacular,

lies in the leap of faith...

#selfmusing 💫 (sic)

The more my thoughts

tiptoe away from you

the more I feel your presence

brushing my hair

pressing my skin

blowing on my face

and certainly

the arc on my lips

sometimes whispering

as if

like a gentle reminder...#selfmusing 🌈 pic.twitter.com/9PAtRpLJOm — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) October 6, 2019

The more my thoughts tiptoe away from you the more I feel your presence brushing my hair pressing my skin blowing on my face and certainly the arc on my lips sometimes whispering as if like a gentle reminder... #selfmusing (sic)

Official statement by Sushant Singh Rajput's team:

It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.

