Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Rhea Chakraborty Reveals Actor Refused To Take Medication?

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the entire industry appalled and in shock. While fans have been pouring in condolences for the actor, the Mumbai Police have been investigating his death. The late actor's rumored girlfriend and close friend Rhea Chakraborty recorded her statement for about 11 hours with the police yesterday. According to media reports, Rhea revealed to the police that Sushant was not only going through depression but had also refused to take his medications.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Terminated Contract With YRF, Urged Rhea Chakraborty To Follow?

Sushant Singh Rajput refused his medications?

Reportedly, Rhea also gave the police proof of the late actor's depression. She further added that he had refused to take his medications and had instead turned towards yoga and meditation for solace. The Jalebi actor reportedly also confirmed her relationship with Sushant and revealed that they were living together at his residence during the ongoing lockdown.

But she went on to say that she had left the apartment after having a fallout with the late actor. According to media reports, Rhea also admitted to the rumors of her marriage with the Drive actor which was supposed to happen in November.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput & Rhea Chakraborty Were Going To Get Married By Year-end?

Sushant Singh Rajput had ended his YRF contract

The Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor also added that she and Sushant were also supposed to be seen in two upcoming movies together. Apart from director Rumi Jaffrey's project, they were also in talks for another film. According to media sources, the actor revealed that Sushant had also terminated his three-film contract with Yash Raj Films and had told her to do the same. The Mumbai Police have also summoned the late actor's contract with YRF.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Treated My Brother Like Family, Bearing His Expenses: Vikas Guppta

According to media sources, one of the films from Sushant's three-film contract with Yash Raj Films was shelved. Reportedly, the contract will now help the Mumbai Police to know about the matter which caused the main turbulence between the production house and the late actor. The YRF team may also be called for questioning if the Police find anything suspicious.

Also Read: Anubhav Sinha Raises 'privilege Club' Dialogue After Sushant Singh Rajput's Tragic Death

The police have reportedly also questioned Sushant's close friend Mahesh Shetty along with the director of his upcoming film Dil Bechara, Mukesh Chhabra. Along with that, the MS Dhoni actor's family members, doctor, and staff have also been questioned by the police. The actor's last rites were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium in the presence of his family and close friends.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.