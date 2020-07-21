Sushant Singh Rajput Had Revealed He Considered Going Back To Doing TV; Here's Why

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the many television actors who made it big in the film industry. He is known to be amongst those experimental actors who took up risky films and new directors. He had once revealed in an interview with a media portal that he had plans to return back to television if he didn’t get the choice of films that he wanted to work on.

Sushant Singh Rajput planned to go back to television?

In a throwback interview with a media portal, Sushant revealed that he has always been interested to do risky projects and all the films that he did in the past have always resonated that. He added that the movies he did might not be associated with big industries and big names but the scripts surely had a passion in the storytelling like himself. He also stated that he is aware that he will not always get the movie scripts that he wants and if his movies don’t do well then there will be repercussions. However, he stated that he always had the option to go back doing theatre and television.

He recalled that when he had just started working in the television industry, he stayed with six guys in a single room and a kitchen in Mumbai. He used to do the household chores, do background dancing, martial arts, etc. and still be happy. He mentioned that if nothing happens then he would easily go back to his old place as nothing can succeed the happiness that he experienced in that small room while doing so many things together.

Sushant Singh Rajput's movies

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie was Dil Bechara and it is all set to release on the OTT platform on July 24. The movie is an Indian adaptation of the hit Hollywood movie titled The Fault In Our Stars. It is an emotional love story of two youngsters, who experience the journey of love and life one last time as they, both, are suffering from a deadly disease. The movie is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra. The lead actor of the film Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Bandra residence on Sunday, June 14. The movie was set to release in theatres however due to COVID and the lead actor's death, the movie was decided to be released on Disney+ Hotstar.

